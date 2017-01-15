Oxford Rape Investigation - Man Charged

Oxfordshire Gets £1.3m To Fill Potholes
The Department for Transport has allocated more than £11.6m across the South East.
Thames Valley Police charge a man in connection with a rape investigation in Oxford.
Mark Pearton, aged 44, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, was arrested and charged.
He has been charged with one count of rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.
The charges are in connection with an investigation which was launched following the rape of a woman in Raleigh Park, Botley, Oxford, on Tuesday.
Pearton appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 14th January.
He has been remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 12 February.
Rain, sleet and snow's been falling across the Thames Valley - with a warning of icy conditions tonight.
Experts from Oxford Uni and Oxford Brookes how they expect to be affected by Brexit this morning.
A man has been treated for shoulder injuries after two vans crashed on the M4.
