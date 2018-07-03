Oxford Rough Sleepers Helped During Heatwave

Street teams in Oxford are handing out water to rough sleepers during the heatwave - over concerns they're at more risk of dehydration and heatstroke.

They're asking people to donate sun cream, hats and sunglasses to their support centres rather than directly to homeless people.

If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, you can contact Oxford Street Population Outreach Team (OxSPOT). The City Council commissions St Mungo's to provide this service.

Councillor Linda Smith, Deputy Leader and Board Member for Leisure and Housing, said:

"Just a few months ago, we had the worst severe winter weather in years, and now we are in the middle of a prolonged heatwave. Rough sleepers are especially vulnerable to extreme weather, and the best way to help them is to get them to come inside and engage with support services to help them off the streets.

"If you are concerned about someone on the streets during this heatwave, please report them to OxSPOT or StreetLink. You can also help by donating to or volunteering with the day services which provide water, food, showers and shade to rough sleepers."

To give details about a rough sleeper, including their location, you can contact OxSPOT on 01865 243229 or by email at Outreach.Oxford@mungos.org. OxSPOT is not an emergency service, but all calls and emails will be followed up as soon as possible.

You can also report a rough sleeper through the national www.streetlink.org.uk website or call StreetLink on 0300 500 0914.

If you believe a rough sleeper's health is in immediate danger, please call 999.

Oxfordshire County Council's public health team has issued general advice about coping with current heatwave conditions, at news.oxfordshire.gov.uk/heatwave-warning---take-action/