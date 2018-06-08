Oxford Student Loses Stabbing Sentence Challenge

An Oxford medical student, who avoided prison after stabbing her boyfriend, has lost a legal challenge to her sentence.

Lavinia Woodward was given a 10-month suspended jail term for attacking Thomas Fairclough while drunk in 2016. She attacked her then partner after drinking at her university accommodation at Christ Church college.

The 25-year-old was given the 10-month prison term suspended for 18 months at Oxford Crown Court in September last year after admitting unlawful wounding.

She was due to be sentenced earlier but a judge gave her four months to prove herself and stay out of trouble.

Her lawyers argued the suspended sentence has affected her ability to find work.

Jim Sturman QC told the Court of Appeal: "I appreciate it would be an exceptional course, but she is an exceptional candidate."

But, rejecting her appeal, Judge Johannah Cutts said the Crown Court judge had taken an exceptional course by suspending her jail term and his sentence was "constructive and compassionate".

Sitting with Lord Justice Simon and Mr Justice Goose, she said: "We accept that she had powerful mitigation.

"This nonetheless remained a serious offence which, in our view, merited a custodial element to the sentence.

"It was by reason of the powerful mitigation that the judge was able to take an exceptional course and suspend the custodial term.

"It was a constructive and compassionate sentence."

The stabbing happened in December 2016 when Woodward's partner, a Cambridge University student, visited her in Oxford.

He realised she had been drinking and when Woodward discovered he had contacted her mother, she became "extremely angry" and attacked him with a bread knife before throwing things at him.

He sustained cuts to his leg and fingers as a result of the attack.

A character reference from her former professor at Oxford said she was the most talented undergraduate who had been in his laboratory over the past 25 years.

The court heard she had made an observation whilst studying which led to the founding of a research department at the university.