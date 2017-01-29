Oxford United Make History In FA Cup

Hampshire 'Horse Whisperer' Convicted Of Cruelty
A pony treated by Jonathan Hurst was left with an eye injury and her tongue split open in Wherwell last year.
Team through to the 5th round of the FA cup for first time in 23 years. Winning 3 nil over Newcastle United.
Over 12,500 fans were in the stands to watch the team's historic win.
Oxford United find out tomorrow who they face in the next round when the FA Cup draw is made on Monday.
An investigation has started after a man in his eighties was mugged in Oxford.
The Chancellor of Oxford University has urged the Government to stop treating international students as economic migrants.
Overuse of antibiotics was the main reason for a serious stomach bug outbreak that spread through UK hospitals in the mid-2000s.
