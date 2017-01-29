Oxford United Make History In FA Cup

29th January 2017, 11:11

oxford united fa cup

Team through to the 5th round of the FA cup for first time in 23 years. Winning 3 nil over Newcastle United.


Over 12,500 fans were in the stands to watch the team's historic win.

 

 

ox united fa cup

 

 

Oxford United find out tomorrow who they face in the next round when the FA Cup draw is made on Monday.

