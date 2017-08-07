Oxford Woman Dies Following Crash Near A40

Oxford Uni Worker Questioned Over US Murder
A 32 year old woman from Oxford has died following a collision near the A40 at Burford.
Officers want to trace anyone who saw what happened after a car left the road and collided with a roundabout in the early hours of yesterday morning.
A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to the John Radcliffe with minor injuries but has now left hospital.
Statement from Thames Valley Police
Senior Investigating officer, Sgt Ed Crofts of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit based at Abingdon, said: “We are investigating this road traffic collision in which a woman has sadly died. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time”.
“We are appealing for witnesses to this collision and would ask anyone who might have seen a black Mini travelling along the B4047 towards the A40 prior to 6.30am to come forward.
“We would also ask anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or may have passed the collision shortly after it happened to please come forward as well."
If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '381 6/8/17', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
