Oxfordshire Gets £1.3m To Fill Potholes

13th January 2017, 06:37

Pothole in the road

Comments

The Department for Transport has allocated more than £11.6m across the South East.

Authorities say it will fix around 220,000 potholes in 2017/18, or stop them forming in the first place.

Oxfordshire is getting just above £1.3m - the fourth highest amount in the region.

It's hoped it will improve journey times and cut congestion.

Heathrow Snow Thames Valley Snow

Rain, sleet and snow's been falling across the Thames Valley - with a warning of icy conditions tonight.

Kate Middleton Kate Turns 35

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 35th birthday today.

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 2000's Biggest Sellers!

9am - 10am

Watch heart TV

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter