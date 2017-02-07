Oxfordshire To Trial Train Station Tech

Rail passengers could be charged for journeys by fingerprint or iris scans, according to the industry's plan for coping with growing demand.

Biometric technology would enable fares to be automatically charged, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said.

The organisation, representing train operators and Network Rail, claimed such a system could follow on from the use of smartphones' Bluetooth signals to open station barriers, which will be trialled on Chiltern Railways' route between London Marylebone and Oxford Parkway over the coming months.

Facial recognition is already used at some UK airports to speed up the border control process.

Some 1.69 billion passenger journeys were made on Britain's railways in 2015/16, compared with 735 million in 1994/95, Office of Rail and Road figures show.