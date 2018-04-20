Faringdon Mum Sentenced For Young Son's Manslaughter

A woman from Faringdon will be sentenced later for killing her five-year-old son.

Tyler Warmington was stabbed to death in March 2017.

Emma Jackson, who's from Bromsgrove and aged 41, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, but admitted a charge of manslaughter by diminished responsibility. This was accepted by the prosecution.

Tyler was found dead at a house in Faringdon on 14 March 2017. A post-mortem revealed that he died from stab wounds to the chest.

Jackson was arrested on 14 March 2017, and charged by postal notification on 10 October 2017.

She will appear at Oxford Crown Court for sentencing.