Parades For Remembrance Sunday

A two minute silence is due to be held at 11 oclock this remembrance sunday to remember the service men and women killed and wounded during conflicts

Huge crowds across Berkshire Oxfordshire Hampshire and Buckinghamshire are taking part in Special Services today.

While Drivers are being warned it means there will be some road closures in place until midday

Poppy Wreaths will be laid at cenotaphs and war memorials including a RAF flypass in Basingstoke

A Military parade is taking place at the War Memorial in St Giles in Oxford as well as parades in Reading and Newbury

(pic: from Reading Borough Council)