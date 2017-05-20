Pippa Middleton Wedding Day

20th May 2017, 12:33

Wedding dress

Royals and celebrities have arrived at St Mark's church in Englefield in Berkshire - to see Pippa Middleton tie the knot with fiance James Matthews.

 Prince George and Princess Charlotte are page boy and flower girl at the ceremony in Englefield.

 

 

Prince William and Prince Harry walked in together

 

 The bride arrived with her dad at St. Mark's Church.

 

 

 


After the service the guests are travelling to the Middleton's family home in Bucklebury for the reception which is being held in a huge glass marquee which has been set up in the grounds

A no fly zone over the area is now in place until tomorrow banning planes as well drones, balloons and even parachutes mainly over the village.

