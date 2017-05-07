Prisoner Absconds From Buckinghamshire

Searches are taking place for 40-year-old prisoner who has absconded from Springhill in Buckinghamshire

Mark Merchant escaped from the open prison at about 9.20pm on Thursday (4/5).

Merchant, who is aged 40, is known to frequent Northampton and the Croydon area of London.

He is white, of a slim build, around 6ft 3ins tall, with short brown hair, blue eyes and has a scar on his forehead above his left eye. He has a Northamptonshire accent.

When he was last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, black Adidas jogging bottoms with three stripes down the side and white Nike trainers.

Investigating officer Det Con Rachel Huggins of Local CID based at Aylesbury police station said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation to find Mark Merchant and as part of this investigation we are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they have.

“If you know where Merchant is or if you see him please call police on 999. We do not believe Merchant poses a threat to the public, however please do not approach him instead contact police immediately.

“If you see or know where Merchant is please call 999, or call 101 with any other information quoting reference URN 19 05/05.