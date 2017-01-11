Rape Investigation Near Oxford Brookes Uni

A man's been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to Raleigh Park near Oxford Brookes University.

The attack allegedly happened at around 8.10pm last night.

A yellow and white forensics tent has been put up on parkland near to the Harcourt Hill Campus.

Crime Scene Investigators from Thames Valley Police have been laying out bright orange cones to mark different parts of the scene.

WATCH: Crime Scene Investigators lay markers on the scene near to the #Oxford Brookes campus in Botley. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/695RV2qrlk — Thames Valley News (@HeartThamesNews) January 11, 2017

The University says its co-operating with the force's enquiries and the campus is operating as normal.