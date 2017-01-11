Rape Investigation Near Oxford Brookes Uni

11th January 2017, 11:19

Raleigh Park Investigation Scene

Comments

A man's been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to Raleigh Park near Oxford Brookes University.

The attack allegedly happened at around 8.10pm last night.

A yellow and white forensics tent has been put up on parkland near to the Harcourt Hill Campus.

Crime Scene Investigators from Thames Valley Police have been laying out bright orange cones to mark different parts of the scene.

The University says its co-operating with the force's enquiries and the campus is operating as normal.

Kate Middleton Kate Turns 35

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 35th birthday today.

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: 1990's Biggest Sellers!

12pm - 1pm

Watch heart TV

  • The Beautiful South A Little Time

    12:24

    iTunes

  • Roxette It Must Have Been Love

    12:20

    iTunes

  • MC Hammer U Can't Touch This

    12:16

    iTunes

  • Alannah Myles Black Velvet

    12:08

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter