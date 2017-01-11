Rape Investigation Near Oxford Brookes Uni

Brexit Hearing At Oxford Uni
Experts from Oxford Uni and Oxford Brookes how they expect to be affected by Brexit this morning.
A man's been arrested on suspicion of rape after police were called to Raleigh Park near Oxford Brookes University.
The attack allegedly happened at around 8.10pm last night.
A yellow and white forensics tent has been put up on parkland near to the Harcourt Hill Campus.
Crime Scene Investigators from Thames Valley Police have been laying out bright orange cones to mark different parts of the scene.
WATCH: Crime Scene Investigators lay markers on the scene near to the #Oxford Brookes campus in Botley. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/695RV2qrlk— Thames Valley News (@HeartThamesNews) January 11, 2017
The University says its co-operating with the force's enquiries and the campus is operating as normal.
A man has been treated for shoulder injuries after two vans crashed on the M4.
The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 35th birthday today.
RSPCA Try To Trace Owner After Car Jumped Out Of Car On Thursday
12pm - 1pm
