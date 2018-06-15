Reading Abbey Ruins To Reopen After £3m Restoration

Final preparations are underway for the reopening of Reading's Abbey Ruins.

A ceremony will take place on Saturday - following a £3 million, three-year conservation project to restore the 900-year-old walls.





The recently conserved Grade I listed Ruins will also reopen to the public after being closed for almost 10 years. There will be entertainment in the Abbey Ruins and across the Forbury Gardens – with the chance to wander around the newly opened ruins and admire the conservation work that has taken place.





Characters from the abbey’s past will make an appearance, including King Henry I himself, and visitors can listen out for the haunting sounds of ceremonial bells.







Parades of beautifully decorated canal boats, live music, refreshments, children’s entertainment and craft and community stalls, as well as the much-loved annual duck race, will be on offer at Water Fest between 11am and 5pm.





Councillor Tony Page, Reading Borough Council’s Lead Member for Strategic Environment, Planning and Transport, said:

“I’m delighted the Council’s long-standing ambition to re-open the Abbey Ruins to the public has finally become a reality and combining the event with Reading’s fantastic Water Fest will make for a very fitting celebration of this momentous occasion.





“In the Abbey Quarter, Reading boasts a site of national significance which has now been preserved for future generations to appreciate.





"This of course, would not be possible without money raised by National Lottery players, and the Heritage Lottery Fund’s recognition of the Reading Abbey Revealed project’s importance. I’d also like to say a big thank you to all those involved in the restoration of this beautiful site, in particular CRL Restoration for all their expert conservation work and a special thank you to the staff and volunteers for supporting both the project and this opening event.”





Michelle Roffe, Head of Heritage Lottery Fund South East, said:

“The 900-year-old Reading Abbey ruins and gate provide a visual connection to the important, but little known, role that the city has played in European history since medieval times. Thanks to National Lottery players, we are pleased to have invested in this ambitious project to stabilise the ruins and open them to the public for the first time in almost 10 years. We are delighted to see this investment come to fruition and help the people of Reading rediscover the fantastic heritage on their doorstep.”





Kevin Jones, Head of Conservation at CRL Restoration said:

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work with such a passionate and dedicated team from Reading Borough Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund and the conservation architects from Hampshire County Council. The collaborative approach from all parties has been wonderful, enabling us to deliver a first class project on time, within budget and to the client’s delight.



