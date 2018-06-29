Reading's Cow Lane Closed For Weekend

The next phase of major work on Reading's Cow Lane means it'll be closed again all weekend.

It's being resurfaced, after the scheme to replace the railway bridge and widen it to two lanes.

Two-way traffic will then come in on Monday morning.

Network Rail and its contractors are nearing the completion of junction realignment works at Cardiff Road, but Cow Lane has deteriorated during the works.

The weekend closure applies to all traffic, pedestrians and cyclists and is planned to take place from 0200hrs on Saturday 30th June until early hours of Monday 2nd July, weather dependant.

A diversion route will be in place for traffic throughout the closure, via Portman Road, Oxford Road, Bedford Road, Chatham Street, Caversham Road and Richfield Avenue (and vice versa). Vehicle access between Portman Road and the SafeStore entrance will be maintained throughout the temporary closure, controlled by portable traffic signals. There will be a separate signed diversion for pedestrians and cyclists to follow.

The reopening of the newly resurfaced road in the early hours of July 2nd coincides with the removal of the one-way restriction which has been in place since December last year. Cardiff Road will be reopened at the same time, following the recent realignment works.

Two-way traffic flows underneath the northern bridge will then remain in place for the duration of the Cow Lane improvement scheme, due to be completed early next year. This will be managed by the traffic signals that were in place prior to the introduction of the temporary one-way restriction. The existing temporary pedestrian walkway under the bridge will also be retained.

Ruth Leuillette, Senior Sponsor at Network Rail for the Cow Lane project, said:

"Winter weather conditions earlier this year combined with increased vehicle movements have seen a significant deterioration of the road surface at Cow Lane, between the junctions of Portman Road and Cardiff Road. We are taking the opportunity now to fully resurface the road, meaning it will be in a good condition for all road users passing under Cow Lane."

Councillor Tony Page, Reading Borough Council's Lead Member for Strategic Environment, Planning and Transport, said:

"The return of two-way traffic flows under Cow Lane on July 2nd brings to an end the one-way working which we know has caused enormous frustrations to all road users. I would additionally like to thank residents and business along Cardiff Road for their patience during the recent closure needed for realignment works.

"The weekend closure of Cow Lane from June 30th is now necessary for Network Rail to fully resurface the road. Advance warning signs will be in place over the coming days and we would ask people to plan their journeys over that weekend and build in extra time for journeys."

Network Rail's contractors have encountered significant issues with unforeseen ground conditions, drainage issues and uncharted buried services on the site since work began last year, meaning the full opening of the new Cow Lane scheme has been moved back to early next year.