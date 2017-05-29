Reading FC Play-Off Final At Wembley

BA Passengers Caught Up In Delays At Check-In
Jaap Stam, The 44-year-old Dutchman stands on the brink of guiding Reading to the top flight in his first season as a manager.
``To succeed in doing that would be one of my biggest achievements,'' he admitted.
``It is the start of my career as a manager and for the club, when we started, the ambition was to eventually go back into the Premier League.
``You need to have a certain structure in achieving that and that's what we spoke about at the start of the season.''
Standing in Stam's way are Huddersfield, who Reading face in the estimated #170million play-off showdown at Wembley on Monday.
The Royals will be underdogs, just as they were in the semi-finals against Fulham and, indeed, have been for the entire season.
``Nobody expected us to finish in the top six,'' added Stam.
``But if you can work with your players and find the spark to make a player or the team better, you get results.
``Of course, the players need to do it but we just tell them from our experience how we can do well against another team.
``Results give confidence and that gets bigger and makes it easier to get results.
``Sometimes you have setbacks and lose by big scores but sometimes that is good as it brings you down to earth as well.
``I don't mind people talking in a certain way but we are working as a team and focused on improving as a team and making it to the Premier League.
``But if people want to make other teams their favourites, it is good by me.
``I think we are in form and in good shape, we never underestimate any opposition and know we will be facing a very good team with lots of qualities.
``We know it will be hard - but we have said that before every game.''
