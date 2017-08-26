Reading Festival Latest

26th August 2017, 12:25

Reading's the biggest festival happening in the Thames Valley this weekend

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Several others are also going on..

Alex James  who was in the band Blur is hosting the Big FEASTival at his farm in the Cotswolds.

It has famous chefs including Rick Stein and Jamie Oliver doing the cooking - along with acts like Olly Murs and Madness.

There's also the Towersey Festival taking place in Thame.

