Reading Hockey Stars Kate And Helen Honoured

Former Team GB hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and her wife will be honoured today for helping the national team win gold at the Rio Olympics.

Kate, who will be awarded an OBE, and partner Helen, who will receive an MBE, are being recognised for outstanding careers on the hockey pitch.

The married couple who live in Reading were part of the Great Britain team that beat the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final and Kate has now retired from international hockey.

They will be recognised by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace alongside six Paralympic swimmers who won gold medals in the pool at the Rio Games, with all due to be awarded MBEs.