Reading Olympic Champion Picks Up MBE

Final Preparations For Wedding Of The Year In Berkshire Village
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews To Wed At St Marks Church In Englefield.
Reading's Olympic Gold medalist diver Chris Mears is due at Buckingham Palace later to pick up his MBE.
The 24-year-old along with his diving partner Jack Laugher will both be given MBEs following their performance at last summer's Rio Olympics.
The pair came out on top after a seamless performance in the synchronised 3m springboard.
The 24-year old from Reading, was given just a 5% chance of survival when he suffered a ruptured spleen in 2009, but overcame his illness to achieve sporting success.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Woodcote.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after 26 one-week-old lambs were killed in a field in Baughurst.
Yann Kermorgant's closer to ending his career in the Premier League after firing Reading into the Championship play-off final
