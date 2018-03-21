Reading Sack Boss Jaap Stam

Reading FC have sacked manager Jaap Stam, after just one win in 19 games.

The Royals are only three points above the Championship's relegation zone, with eight matches to go.

A Reading FC said:

'Majority shareholders, Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai, had wanted to give Jaap every opportunity to turn around what has been a difficult and challenging Championship campaign.

'Jaap has not wavered in the time, effort and sheer determination he has put in to try to steer the team away from the position we find ourselves in. However, after careful consideration, the decision has been made that a change is now necessary.

'We would like to thank Jaap for his hard work and commitment to the club, in particular noting what he achieved in a memorable first season in club management, and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.

'We will now focus on identifying and recruiting the right person to take Reading Football Club forward.'

Former Ajax assistant boss Stam, who made 67 appearances for Holland as a player, became Reading's first overseas manager when he replaced the sacked Brian McDermott in June 2016.

Stam led the Royals to the Championship play-off final in his first season, but since their defeat on penalties to Huddersfield at Wembley the club has struggled to replicate that form.

Saturday's home defeat to Norwich saw their winless league run extended to nine matches and they sit 20th in the table.

Stam signed a two-year contract when he first arrived at the Madejski Stadium and that was extended by another 12 months in July last year after he guided them to the brink of the Premier League.