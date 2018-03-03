Search Moves To London For Missing Ashleigh Fair

A 19-year-old who went missing from the Royal Berkshire Hospital on Thursday morning still hasn't been found.

Ashleigh Fair left the Royal Berkshire Hospital on Thursday morning at around 9:30, she wasn't wearing shoes and it was freezing conditions.

Thames Valley Police say she is seriously ill and want to find her.

It's now thought she took a taxi from Southern Hill in Reading to Marble Arch in London, she arrived there just before 11:40 that morning.

Scotland Yard are now involved in the search for Ashleigh and say she has a life-threatening condition and need urgent medical assistance.

She was dressed in a green and pink knitted jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and pink socks when she left the hospital, but was not wearing shoes.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Emily Evans, investigating officer at Thames Valley Police, said:

"We are very concerned for Ashleigh's wellbeing.

"She is vulnerable and unwell, and we are also concerned that she is not wearing appropriate clothing for the weather.

"I would ask anyone who sees her, or has any information which they think could lead to us locating her, to please call us on 999."