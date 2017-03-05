Searches For Berkshire Woman Missing Since February

Searches For 52-Year-Old Berkshire Woman Missing Since February.

Thames Valley Police Latest Statement

Ann McGloin, aged 52, was last seen in the Slough area on 20 February, and was reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Wednesday.

She is 5ft 2ins tall with a slim build and currently has a cast on her leg.

When she was last seen, Ann was wearing blue jeans, flat black shoes and a dark jacket.

Investigating officer Insp Ashley Smith, based at Slough police station, said: “If anyone has seen Ann, or has any information which they think could help us to find her, I would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.

“Ann, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know that you are safe and well.

“Anyone with information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”