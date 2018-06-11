Security Tight For Royal Ascot

Thames Valley police tell us security will be very tight at this year's Royal Ascot - with bag and car searches and armed officers on patrol.

More than 300,000 people are expected over the five-day event, starting next Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police has been involved in policing Royal Ascot for many years and is proud to be doing so again this year between Tuesday 19 and Saturday 23 June.

Royal Ascot has a record of low levels of crime and anti-social behaviour for an event of its size and duration. Thames Valley Police has continued to work with our partners throughout the planning of this year’s event including Ascot Racecourse Limited, the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, South Central Ambulance Service, and our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police

Service and British Transport Police. The policing operation prioritises supporting the organisers in ensuring public safety with the help of all our partners, as well as the security of Her Majesty the Queen and other members of the Royal family attending the event.

As is expected at major events, race-goers and the local community can expect to see a high level of security this year, which will include armed response officers on foot and in cars, uniformed and non-uniformed police officers, and bag and vehicle searches on top of a number of additional measures that cannot be seen.

Strategic commander for the policing operation, Assistant Chief Constable David Hardcastle, said:

“We are all looking forward to policing this great event again. Aside from our duties protecting the Royal party, the public have come to expect a strong security presence at prominent events and occasions; and people should be reassured and not alarmed by the security measures that are being put in place.

“We are working closely with our partners to protect the public, and as such, you should go about your day as normal and enjoy this prestigious event. The public provide our additional eyes and ears and I ask them to support my officers and racecourse security by remaining vigilant, keeping their belongings with them and reporting anything suspicious or unusual to staff or by calling 101.”

“The Neighbourhood Policing team in Ascot will be an integral part of our operation and will ensure the priorities of the local community are acted on, as normal, during the week.”

Traffic regulations will be in place in Ascot and around the racecourse and public transport will be busy, so race-goers are reminded to plan ahead and allow plenty of time for their journeys and security checks.