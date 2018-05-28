Six Arrests After Fight In Banbury

Six people have been arrested by Thames Valley Police following a fight in Banbury on Saturday

Officers were called to the Middleton Road area of Banbury to reports of a number of men fighting with weapons.

Two men attended the John Radcliffe Hospital for injuries.

One man has been discharged and one remains in a stable condition in hospital, his injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening.

Six men from the Banbury areas were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time.

Senior Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Jim Holmes of Force CID based at Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following this isolated incident of disorder and we believe the men involved were known to each other.

“This incident happened in a busy street and a number of people would have witnessed it.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the disorder and particularly anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward and call 101