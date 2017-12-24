Six People Injured In M40 Crash Near Banbury

Six people have been injured following a serious collsion overnight which has closed part of the M40 in Oxfordshire.

It happened on one of the busiest nights of the year as people are travelling for the Christmas Getaway

Thames Valley Police were called out just before midnight to a multi vehicle collision between Junction 10 and 11 on the northbound stretch of the motorway.

Fire crews from Oxfordshire and South Central Ambulance Service have been at the scene, it's not yet known how the six people are.

Drivers took to Twitter to say they had been stuck in stationary traffic for sometime overnight before they had to be turned around to help get them off the motorway

Highways England have now set up a diversion along the A43 near Brackley.