Snow And Ice Warning For Oxfordshire

The Met Office have just issued a Yellow Warning of Snow and Ice possible for parts of the South including Oxfordshire & Buckinghamshire tomorrow.



It's in place from 6am in the morning until 1800 on Sunday

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads.