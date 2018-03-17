Snow And Ice Warning

Gritters are ready to hit the roads once more with cold weather and perhaps some snow predicted for the weekend.

Even though it is now mid-March the Met Office says Easterly winds may blow snow as far inland as Oxfordshire meaning the council’s gritter drivers are one again primed for action having already hit the roads on more than 60 occasions this Winter including the first few days of March during extensive snowfall that hit the west of the county particularly badly.

Oxfordshire County council covers 1,200 miles in a single gritting run covering all A-roads, B-roads and some C-roads. Highways England covers the A34, M40 and A43. Gritters are sent out when the road surface temperature is forecast to dip below 0.5C. Snowploughs can be attached to gritters if snow accumulates to a sufficient depth.

Hampshire Highways tell us teams are getting ready to treat the roads from 14:00 today and have been instructed to reload and rerun across all domains following the completion of the first run.