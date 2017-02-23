Storm Doris Hits The Thames Valley

Didcot Remembers One Year On
A minute silence will be held today in memory of the four men who died in the Didcot Power Station Collapse.
Storm Doris has been wreaking havoc across the UK and Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hampshire have been feeling some of the effects.
Some parts of the country have had winds of nearly 95mph bringing down trees and in Manchester they’ve even cancelled filming Coronation Street!
A Met Office yellow warning for Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire was upgraded to Amber during this morning’s rush hour.
A number of homes across the region are without power
It seems we got the worst of it during this morning’s rush hour when sunny spells turned to an eerily dark sky bringing with it these strong winds and heavy showers.
A number of trees came down and the main train line between Reading and Guildford was blocked for several hours.
Getting a bit technical, the Met Office have branded Storm Doris a ``weather bomb'' after the system underwent ``explosive cyclogenesis’’.
``It has gone through what they call explosive cyclogenesis - so a deepening of 24mb in 24 hours,'' a spokesman told us.
A shop in Reading has had its alcohol licence taken away for selling fake vodka containing harmful chemicals.
Oxford will join cities across the country later protesting Donald Trump's upcoming state visit to the UK.
Search and Rescue specialists have found human remains at the site of the explosion in the Gibbs Crescent area of Oxford.
