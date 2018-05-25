Storm Warning For Bank Holiday Weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms this weekend, covering the whole Thames Valley.

The last Bank Holiday was hot and sunny, but we're warned of possible flooding this weekend.

The warning is in place from 6am on Saturday morning until 11.59pm on Sunday night.

The Met Office says we should expect:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost