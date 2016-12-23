Street In Oxford Among Country's Most Expensive

Hampshire Men Jailed For Blowing Up Cashpoints
They were in a gang which stole £120,000 after targeting shops and petrol stations.
A leafy street in Oxford has been named among the country's most expensive roads.
Crick Road is just round the corner from the University parks and Kellogg College.
The average home there would set us back just more than £4m.
Eaton Square in London's Belgravia district topped the list with the average home commanding nearly £17m.
Have a look at the Top 20 below:
1. Eaton Square, Westminster, London, SW1W, £16,944,000
2. Grosvenor Crescent, Westminster, London, SW1X, £16,918,000
3. Ilchester Place, Kensington, London, W148, £16,029,000
4. Lansdowne Road, Kensington, London, W112, £12,830,000
5. Chester Square, Westminster, London, SW1W, £12,534,000
6. Lansdowne Crescent, Kensington, London, W112, £10,842,000
7. Kensington Road, Kensington, London, W85N, £10,185,000
8. Camp End Road, Weybridge, South East, KT13, £5,164,000
9. Cavendish Road, Weybridge, South East, KT13, £4,705,000
10. Panorama Road, Poole, South West, BH13, £4,618,000
11. East Road, Weybridge, South East, KT13, £4,521,000
12. Queens Drive, Leatherhead, South East, KT22, £4,410,000
13. Coombe Park, Kingston Upon Thames, London, KT27, £4,398,000
14. West Road, Weybridge, South East, KT13, £4,373,000
15. Crick Road, Oxford, South East, OX26, £4,049,000
16. Leys Road, Leatherhead, South East, KT22, £3,687,000
17. The Green, Richmond upon Thames, London, TW91, £3,656,000
18. Ham Common, Richmond upon Thames, London, TW10, £3,606,000
19. Spicers Field, Leatherhead, South East, KT22, £3,522,000
20. Princes Drive, Leatherhead, South East, KT22, £3,505,000
Talks aimed at stopping strikes by British Airways cabin crew at Heathrow resume.
There will be a funeral later for one of the four men killed in the collapse at Didcot Power Station.
An investigation's started after a bus crashed into a house in High Wycombe.
