Street In Oxford Among Country's Most Expensive

23rd December 2016, 07:22

Crick Road Oxford

A leafy street in Oxford has been named among the country's most expensive roads.

Crick Road is just round the corner from the University parks and Kellogg College.

The average home there would set us back just more than £4m.

Eaton Square in London's Belgravia district topped the list with the average home commanding nearly £17m.

Have a look at the Top 20 below:

1. Eaton Square, Westminster, London, SW1W, £16,944,000

2. Grosvenor Crescent, Westminster, London, SW1X, £16,918,000

3. Ilchester Place, Kensington, London, W148, £16,029,000

4. Lansdowne Road, Kensington, London, W112, £12,830,000

5. Chester Square, Westminster, London, SW1W, £12,534,000

6. Lansdowne Crescent, Kensington, London, W112, £10,842,000

7. Kensington Road, Kensington, London, W85N, £10,185,000

8. Camp End Road, Weybridge, South East, KT13, £5,164,000

9. Cavendish Road, Weybridge, South East, KT13, £4,705,000

10. Panorama Road, Poole, South West, BH13, £4,618,000

11. East Road, Weybridge, South East, KT13, £4,521,000

12. Queens Drive, Leatherhead, South East, KT22, £4,410,000

13. Coombe Park, Kingston Upon Thames, London, KT27, £4,398,000

14. West Road, Weybridge, South East, KT13, £4,373,000

15. Crick Road, Oxford, South East, OX26, £4,049,000

16. Leys Road, Leatherhead, South East, KT22, £3,687,000

17. The Green, Richmond upon Thames, London, TW91, £3,656,000

18. Ham Common, Richmond upon Thames, London, TW10, £3,606,000

19. Spicers Field, Leatherhead, South East, KT22, £3,522,000

20. Princes Drive, Leatherhead, South East, KT22, £3,505,000

