Talks To Stop BA Heathrow Strike Continue

Talks aimed at averting strikes by British Airways cabin crew at Heathrow on Christmas Day and Boxing Day are continuing.

Unite leader Len McCluskey and other union officials spent a second day meeting the company under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas, before talks were adjourned at 12.30am this morning.

A spokesman said the union continued to pursue progress in the dispute, seeking an improvement on the ``poverty pay'' of cabin crew employed in the so-called mixed fleet.

BA says it will run a full service on both days even if the strikes by Unite members go ahead.