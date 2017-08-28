Teenager Has Died At Reading Festival

Suspected Chemical Leak In Stream In Oxfordshire
The family of a 17-year old boy who has died while at Reading Festival overnight have been informed.
Latest from Thames Valley Police
A teenage boy has died at Reading Festival.
The 17-year-old's death is being treated as unexplained, Thames Valley Police said.
He was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a tent in the campsite at the popular music festival shortly before 2am on Monday.
The teenager has not been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.
Superintendent Rory Freeman, the festival's police commander, reassured others attending the event that there is "no cause for concern".
He added: "We will continue to provide support to the boy's family at this difficult time."
