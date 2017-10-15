Teenager Injured In Collision In Oxford

15 October 2017, 11:25

A 19-year-old woman has been seriously injured following a collision with a car in Oxford.


It happened in the Rose Hill area

Police are looking for the driver of a car which didn't stop

 



Thames Valley Police Latest Statement

A serious injury collision took place in Oxford on Thursday 12th October.

At around 2.40pm on Thursday, a 19-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Nowell Road in the Rose Hill area of Oxford.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries to her leg and was subsequently admitted to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment, where she remains.

Police Constable Duncan Vale, from the Roads Policing Unit in Bicester, said, “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101.

“We believe the vehicle was a hatchback size. If you have any information please call police quoting reference number 804 (12/10).”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '804 (12/10)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

