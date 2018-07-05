Thames Valley Celebrates NHS 70th Birthday

Events are being held across the Thames Valley to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Oxfordshire's hospitals have birthday cake and a photo exhibition, while Healthwatch Reading is holding a party for staff and the public.

Oxfordshire NHS Trust said:

'No birthday party is complete without a cake and so we will be cutting special NHS70 celebratory cakes at the John Radcliffe, Churchill and Horton General Hospitals.

'We have also dug deep into the archives to find images which illustrate the changing face of the NHS in Oxfordshire over the last 70 years. The resulting photography exhibition is on display at all four of our hospital sites.

'The photography exhibition on South Street corridor at the Churchill Hospital will be augmented by 'Threads in Time', a beautiful piece of embroidery-based textile art. The artist, June Simms, charts her own personal history of working as a nurse in the NHS in the 1950s, including her days as a theatre nurse at the Churchill.'

Thousands of people have also come together on Heart to celebrate the 70th birthday. They joined a huge sing-along with the NHS choir last night of The Beatles' 'With a Little Help From My Friends'. Ashley Banjo and Aston Merrygold also joined in.

A poll suggests most people would be willing to pay more tax to improve the health service. More than 60% of those questioned say they'd be happy to contribute more - just to keep services at current levels.

The chief executive of NHS England says the 70th birthday is a chance to thank its one and a half million staff. Simon Stevens says their "brilliance" has led to the endurance of the service.