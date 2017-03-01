Thames Valley Police Officer Sacked

A Thames Valley Police Officer has been sacked from the force without notice.

Police Constable Leigh Morris admitted downloading and possessing indecent images of children.

He appeared before Luton Magistrates earlier this month after his computer and phone were seized last year.

Det Ch Supt Chris Ward, head of Thames Valley Police Professional Standards Department, said: “A serving police officer receiving a criminal conviction for possessing such offensive material brings discredit on the police and undermines the public confidence in the police service.

“Therefore, following today’s special case misconduct hearing chaired by the Chief Constable Francis Habgood at Thames Valley Police Headquarters, Kidlington, PC Morris was dismissed from the Force without any notice.”