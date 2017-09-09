Thames Valley Police Release Windsor CCTV

Thames Valley Police are releasing CCTV pictures of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attack on a woman in Windsor.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, left the Yellow Bar in Goswell Hill, Windsor, in the early hours of Saturday 26 August.

She then walked alone to Alexandra Gardens where she was raped by a man at approximately 2.30am to 3am.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Michele Green of Force CID, said: “I would urge anyone who thinks they know or recognise the man in these images to contact police immediately as we believe he may have vital information about this offence. The easiest way to do this is by visiting your local police station or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43170253712.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

“The victim is our priority and she is being supported by specially-trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“I want to reassure the public that we are conducting a thorough investigation into this heinous crime and we are determined to bring the offender to justice but we need the public’s help, so if you have any information about the incident police come forward.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170253712', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.