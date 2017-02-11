Thames Valley Police Search For Missing Calcot Man

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to trace a missing man from Calcot who was last seen in Reading.

 

54-year-old Raymond Haycock was last seen in Redlands Road, Reading, at approximately 9am on Friday (10/2).

Raymond is white, of large build, about 5ft 8ins, with short brown receding hair and has blue eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a green jacket, a blue fleece, a green polo shirt, blue jeans, and was carrying a black holdall.

He normally wears glasses.

Raymond is from Calcot but has some links to Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Investigating officer, Insp Andy Amor said: “Raymond, if you are reading this please call police as we want to make sure you are safe and well.

“I would urge members of the public to keep an eye out for Raymond. If you think you see him please call police immediately via 101.”

