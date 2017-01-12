Thames Valley Snow Warning

A yellow warning for heavy snow means our journey home tonight could be tough.

The Met Office are telling us to expect wintry showers after a day of heavy rain in Oxfordshire, Bucks, Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Rod Dennis from the RAC has told Heart, "as we sadly all know from experience even a small amount of snow has the potential to cause some real disruption for motorists".

The number of flights able to take off and land at Heathrow is being reduced during their afternoon and early evening flight schedule.

British Airways has said "We are sorry for the difficulties which are likely to be caused by the poor weather and will do all we can to minimise the effect it has on our operations."

Adding, "Please do not come to the airport unless you have a confirmed booking on a flight that is operating."

