Thatcham Woman Seriously Hurt In A303 Crash

Man Sentenced For Oxford Rape
A man's been given a life sentence for raping a woman in Oxford
Police want to speak to a driver who may have seen a serious two-car crash near Andover.
A woman from Thatcham's in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Friday's collision on the A303 - while another woman was hurt.
Officers think a car left a layby close to the scene at around the same time.
Thames Valley Police said:
'We are continuing to appeal for information following a serious road traffic collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A303 yesterday (Friday 12 May).
'We were called at 4.48pm to a report of a two vehicle collision involving a Citroen C1 and a Ford Focus on the A303 near Andover between the junctions of the A343 and A3057.
'The passenger of the Citroen, a 23-year-old woman from Thatcham, remains at Southampton General Hospital where she is being treated for life threatening injuries. The driver of the Citroen, a 21-year-old woman from Andover, is also being treated in hospital but for less serious injuries.'
PC James Gallimore, said:
"We believe a dark coloured vehicle left the layby near to where the collision happened at around the time of the incident. We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of this car.
"We'd also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area who may have a dash cam or anyone who thinks they saw this vehicle."
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Yard.
The Health and Safety Executive is to prosecute an NHS trust after an 18-year-old patient drowned at one of its facilities.
A cyclist's died after a crash in Oxford
Police are appealing for information about the death of a man in Reading
