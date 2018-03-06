Tribute To Basingstoke Man Killed In Crash

The family of a dad from Basingstoke, who died in a collision on the A303, say he lived life to the full and brought joy to many.

44-year-old Stuart Woodhouse from Oakley died when he crashed near Andover, shortly before 7.30am on 27 February.

He was driving a Ford Mondeo.

Today his family have paid tribute to him.

They said:

“Stuart was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend, who was loved by all who knew him.

“He was a man who lived life to the full, brought joy to many and he will be sadly missed.”

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or who saw the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44180076858, on Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.