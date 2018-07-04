Tribute To Biker Killed In Stockbridge Crash

A family's paid tribute to a biker from Andover, who died in a crash with a car near Stockbridge at the weekend.

They say 61-year-old Andrew Mayer was a devoted family man - and a friend to many.

Andrew, from Fairways, died as a result of the two vehicle collision at the crossroads with the B3420 and Newton Lane, on 30 June.

The collision, which happened at around 1.40pm, involved a blue Hyundai and Mr Mayer's motorbike.

Today his family have paid tribute to him.

They said:

"He was a devoted father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many.

"His family and friends are left devastated by the sudden loss. No words can truly describe how deeply missed he will be."

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44180244928.