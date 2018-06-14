Teenagers' Crash Deaths Near Basingstoke 'Accidental'

A coroner's ruled the deaths of two 18-year-old women in a crash near Basingstoke were an accident.

Driver Ella Alford (pic right) and passenger Aimee Clayton (pic left), both 18, died following the accident on the A30 on 27 March 2018.

Police believe their Fiat 500 car collided with trees at about 10.35pm on that Tuesday, but the vehicle was not discovered until just before 5am the following morning near to the Hatch pub in Old Basing.

An inquest heard Ella had lost control of the car.

The family of Miss Alford, from Basingstoke, said in a statement:

"No words can ever express the sorrow and heartbreak we feel as we try to come to terms with the untimely and tragic loss of our beautiful, selfless daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin.

"Our kind, funny girl, with the biggest heart, who always put everyone else before herself.

"A tragic loss to our family and the many friends whose lives she touched, she leaves a hole that can never, ever be filled.

"Forever young, forever beautiful, forever in our hearts."

Miss Clayton's family, from Hook, said:

"Our beautiful Aimee, our angel, such a unique and amazingly gifted soul who always had time and patience for anybody, destined for great things, but taken far too soon.

"She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and we as a family are left bereft".