Trump Visits Thames Valley During UK Trip

Donald Trump is arriving in Britain for his controversial four-day visit, with protests planned around the country.

Police from nearly every force have been called up for the US president's arrival, as demonstrators prepare to protest against his first trip to the UK.

Mr Trump is expected to avoid central London, where the bulk of protests will take place, instead visiting Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, Chequers in Bucks, and Windsor Castle during his trip on Thursday and Friday.

The security operation is estimated to cost between £8m and £10m and will put police under "unquestionable pressure", according to Police Federation chairman Simon Kempton, who said operations were likely to become "merely reactive" during the visit.

Police specialists from firearms, public order, traffic and special escort teams will all be involved in making sure the controversial trip goes smoothly.

Oxford Stand Up To Racism has called a protest outside Blenheim Palace, then another at Oxford's Cornmarket from 5.30pm on Friday.

Ian McKendrick, spokesperson for Stand Up To Racism, said:

"We do not believe a man who has consistently stoked racism with his bigoted views and hate speech should have the red carpet rolled out for him. Oxford is a multicultural and diverse city, and Trump's attacks on migrants, Muslims and refugees can only incite racism and division, neither of which are welcome here. Trump has no hesitation telling migrants, Muslims and refugees that they are not welcome, so we have no hesitation in telling him the same. We want to encourage people around the world to stand up to Trump's racism and bigotry."

As well as meeting the Queen at Windsor, also on Mr Trump's schedule is a journey to Scotland where he owns two golf courses and will spend the weekend.

Mr Trump this week described the UK as a country "in turmoil", alluding to the political drama that saw David Davis and Boris Johnson ministers resign over the prime minister's Brexit plans.

He said it was "up to the people" whether Theresa May remains as PM and suggested he would make time to visit his "friend", former foreign secretary Mr Johnson.