Two Swans Killed In Windsor

Two swans have been shot and killed near Windsor Castle.

Police think there were separate attacks with an air weapon and a slingshot by Alexandra Park by Thames last week.

Six swans are critically hurt.

Investigating officer PC Les Jones, based at Windsor police station, said: “These are very distressing incidents in which defenceless animals have clearly been targeted.

“Two of these animals have been killed and several others have been left severely injured.

“I understand that these incidents are very upsetting for people and we are carrying out an investigation in order to locate those responsible.

“If you have any information about these offences, or witnessed them happening, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”