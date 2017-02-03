Van Crashes Inches From River Glyne

Berkshire Firm Do Anniversary Crash Test
Two family cars have been crash tested in Berkshire to mark the 20th anniversary of a European safety scheme.
We're told it's lucky no-one was seriously hurt after a van crashed into the corner of a pub and a bridge in Woodstock.
Fire crews say it was just inches from ending up in the River Glyne yesterday afternoon.
The van driver had lost control of the vehicle and careered into the wall.
Paramedics looked over the driver and punters in The Black Prince were treated for shock.
Two family cars have been crash tested in Berkshire to mark the 20th anniversary of a European safety scheme.
Two swans have been shot and killed near Windsor Castle.
A man has died in the John Radcliffe Hospital after he was pulled from the River Cherwell in Oxford.
A new £1million pound lab officially opens at Newbury College this morning.
9am - 10am
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments