Weather Warnings In Place

Here is the latest updates on the weather warnings in place for Sunday.



Weather experts are warning it is going stay very cold and frosty here for most of the day with temperatures just above freezing but feeling like minus 5 in the wind.

Traffic officers warning some roads across Berkshire Oxfordshire and Hampshire may be icy throughout the morning

Fire crews in Oxfordshire have been dealing with an accident on the A417 near Didcot a driver was trapped in their car which had overturned in icy conditions around 7am on Saturday morning

There is also a weather warning in place for strong winds and sleet tonight and Sunday

(latest map from Met Office)

heavy snow fall is already affecting parts of the north of england with thousands of homes without power.