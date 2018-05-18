Windsor's Final Preparations For Royal Wedding

With the Royal Wedding just a day away, Windsor's a hive of activity.

Royal fans have been camping out to get a prime spot for when Harry and Meghan tie the knot, while Thames Valley Police are preparing for their biggest ever operation. There are armed officers, sniffer dogs, horses and traffic police deployed in the team.

Officers, who are in place alongside a wide range of other security measures, have been patrolling the town centre and the surrounding area. They have been engaging with members of the public, answering questions and ensuring that there is a visible police presence in Windsor as the big day approaches.

Inspector Andy Amor, who has been co-ordinating the patrols, said:

“We are expecting a large number of people to come to Windsor this week as we get closer to the wedding. Our officers have been out and about in the town, on patrol, talking to members of the public and engaging with them.

“These patrols are very much business as usual for us, however, they are all part of our security measures to ensure that everyone coming to Windsor for the Royal Wedding on Saturday has a safe and happy day.

“Thames Valley Police is experienced at policing large scale events such as these and we want all residents, businesses and visitors to the town to know that we are here, and to approach us if they have any questions at all.

“I’m really pleased and proud to be involved in policing this event. Windsor is a fantastic town in which to live and work, and our officers are very much looking forward to Saturday and focussed on making sure that the event is secure and enjoyable for everyone involved.”

British Transport Police will have officers – both highly visible and covert – across the rail network, at key stations across the routes into Windsor and in the town itself.



Chief Supt John Conaghan said:

“After months of planning, we’re looking forward to ensuring the safe travel of thousands of people into Windsor, and then home again, on 19 May.



“Officers will be highly visible at stations throughout London and the South East and will be on hand to offer help to anyone who needs it.



“We’ve worked closely with our partners at other police forces, local authorities and train companies to ensure that we can respond quickly and decisively to any incident – whatever it may be.”



In support of the operation, they’ll have specialist firearms units at key stations, including those in London and both Windsor stations.

A dress rehearsal for the armed forces also took place in Windsor, with thousands of people turning out to get a flavour of how Saturday will unfold. Some 250 members of the armed forces are expected to take part in Saturday's festivities, lining the streets as the newlywed Harry and Meghan head on a 25-minute carriage ride through the town where the weather is expected to be sunny and warm.

Press from around the world, tourists, locals and royal fans watched from behind barriers as members of the military paraded around Windsor. There is also a heavy police presence, with armed officers stationed around town and other officers on top of buildings looking over the crowds.

The prince before he spends his final night of bachelorhood at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot. The bride will stay at the Cliveden House Hotel, set in a National Trust estate in Taplow, Berkshire, with her mother.

The following road closures have been announced on the procession route by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead:

Friday, 18 May at 10pm

Castle Hill

High Street

Sheet Street

Kings Road

Park Street

St Albans Street

Market Street

Queen Charlotte Street

Thames Street

River Street

Brook Street

Windsor Greys Roundabout A308 (Peanut roundabout)

Albert Road A308 Additional closures from 6am, Saturday, 19 May