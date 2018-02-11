Woman Attacked On Night Out In Banbury

Specially trained officers are helping a woman attacked in an alleyway following a night out in Banbury.



Officers are carrying out patrols in the area after the man walked up behind her and attacked her

After the 20-year-old left the Moo Moo Clubrooms, in High Street on Friday night

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a rape which occurred in Banbury.

The incident took place yesterday (9/2) at about 11.15pm in an alleyway near to the Moo Moo Clubrooms, in High Street.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, left the club and walked into an alleyway.

She was approached from behind by a man who then raped her before leaving the scene.

The offender is described as a white man with a moustache.

The victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers, and a scene watch is in place in Banbury while an investigation into the incident takes place.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bick, based at Banbury police station, said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident, which I understand will cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation.

“People are likely to see an increased police presence in Banbury town centre today while officers carry out enquiries.

“As we are in the early stages of this investigation, we are unable to release further details of the incident at this time, but we will provide updates when it is possible for us to do so.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which they think could relate to the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call Thames Valley Police on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180043341', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.