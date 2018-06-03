Woman Dies Outside Banbury Gym

A woman's died after being hit by a car in Banbury.

At around 12.40pm on June 1st a grey Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in the carpark of Bannatynes Health Club in Oxford Road.

The car stopped at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman from Banbury, died at the scene. Her family have been informed.

Investigating officer PC Julia Stroud, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based in Bicester, said:

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public who attempted first aid and South Central Ambulance Service which attended, the female pedestrian sustained fatal injuries in the collision and sadly was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not already spoken to police, to come forward.”

No arrests have been made.