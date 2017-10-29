Woman In Oxford Seriously Injured

29 October 2017, 07:23

Police

A woman has been seriously hurt following a collision with a car in Oxford

 

It happened as the 62-year-old was near the fire station in Horspath Driftway on Friday morning around 7.40am.

She is being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

 

Investigating officer, PC Matthew Hunt from Abingdon Roads Policing, said:

“We would like to hear from anyone who was on Horsepath Drfitway at the time of the collision or anyone with any information about the collision to call us on 101 and quote reference 222 (27/10).”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '222 (27/10)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

