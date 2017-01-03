Woman Loses Tooth In Banbury Club Attack

Brexit Farming Warning Before Oxford Conference
MPs want the Government to bring forward new laws to make sure protections for the environment stay strong after Brexit.
A woman's been attacked in a nightclub in Banbury after there was an argument over a spilt drink.
It happened on the dancefloor of Moo Moo on the High Street early last Tuesday morning.
She lost a tooth and got cuts to her mouth which left her needing treatment in hospital.
The offender is described as a woman, who is white with blonde hair and an eyebrow piercing.
Detectives say anyone with any information about the incident should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.
One Woman Died, While A 56-year-old still in John Radcliffe Hospital in Critical Condition.
Fans Arriving in Goring-On-Thames To Pay Tribute To Music Icon Who Died At 53 On Christmas Day.
People encouraged to take part in Alcohol Concern's annual booze free challenge
