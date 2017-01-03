Woman Loses Tooth In Banbury Club Attack

A woman's been attacked in a nightclub in Banbury after there was an argument over a spilt drink.

It happened on the dancefloor of Moo Moo on the High Street early last Tuesday morning.

She lost a tooth and got cuts to her mouth which left her needing treatment in hospital.

The offender is described as a woman, who is white with blonde hair and an eyebrow piercing.

Detectives say anyone with any information about the incident should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.